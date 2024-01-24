Boy, 2, dies in accidental shooting overnight on Far South Side, police say

A 2-year-old boy was fatally wounded in an accidental shooting Tuesday night on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m., a 32-year-old woman reported she heard a loud noise and found the boy was shot in the face. The toddler was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, but later was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Jamal Robinson of the 11800 block of South Lasalle Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman was being questioned and a firearm was found at the scene.

Detectives were investigating but said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

