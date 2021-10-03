Boy, 2, missing from Braddock found safe, police say

Oct. 3—A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found safe, according to state police.

Investigators were seeking the child who was last seen with a 36-year-old man.

Braddock police said the pair were last seen on Saturday at 11 a.m. and state police issued a missing person advisory that indicated the child may have been at risk of harm or injury. No other details were available.

