Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of residential building on North LaSalle Drive in Chicago, police said

A 3-year-old boy died late Tuesday after a fall from the 17th floor of a residential building on the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

The fall happened about 10:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Drive, police said in a media notification.

The boy landed in bushes outside the building. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The boy may have pushed out a screen before falling, police said.

The death currently is being investigated as accidental.

Check back for updates.