Boy, 3, fatally shoots self near DeLand; Florida law says adults could face charges

During a press conference Thursday, Feb. 16, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood shows a photo of the gun a 3-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot himself with Wednesday evening.

Who is at fault when a child shoots themselves or someone else fatally or otherwise in Florida?

That's a question local prosecutors may face following the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy in the DeLand area. The boy, the son of a Florida corrections officer, fatally shot himself Wednesday evening.

Florida law allows authorities to pursue charges in such cases when firearms are left accessible to minors.

The boy died Wednesday night after shooting himself with a handgun, authorities with the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

Will the parents or guardians face charges?

Whether or not the parents or guardians of the boy face charges is ultimately up to the State Attorney's Office.

In similar cases, parents have been charged.

When a 3-year-old Gainesville boy fatally shot himself with a pistol last year, authorities charged the boy's parents with manslaughter, unsafe storage of a firearm and child neglect.

What does the law say?

Florida law requires the safe storage of firearms.

That law may be violated if a person fails to properly store or secure a firearm, and it results in a minor gaining access to the weapon "without the lawful permission of the minor’s parent or the person having charge of the minor, and possesses or exhibits it, without the supervision required by law," statute 790.174 (2) states.

What happens if the law is violated?

Allowing a minor to gain access to a firearm that wasn't properly secured can result in a second-degree misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

However, in the case of a minor inflicting injury or death on themself or someone else, prosecutors may pursue charges related to culpable negligence.

What is 'culpable negligence?'

According to the Florida Supreme Court, culpable negligence is conduct that shows a reckless disregard for human life, the safety of others or an entire lack of care that raises a presumption of indifference to the potential consequences.

If a loaded firearm is stored or left within reach or easily accessible by a minor, and the minor uses it and inflicts injury or death on themself or someone else, the person deemed responsible may be charged with a third-degree felony.

"With respect to any parent or guardian of any deceased minor, the investigating officers shall file all findings and evidence with the state attorney’s office with respect to violations," Florida law states. "The state attorney shall evaluate such evidence and shall take such action as he or she deems appropriate under the circumstances and may file an information against the appropriate parties."

