Boy, 3, hit by car in Gorham dies from his injuries

Apr. 15—A 3-year-old boy died Wednesday night in Gorham after being struck by a car that was being driven by a 13-year-old girl, Gorham police said.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Nault said the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Tamarack Circle in Gorham. The boy, who is not being identified, died at the scene.

The 13-year-old girl, who was not identified, was alone in the motor vehicle, Nault said in an interview Wednesday night. Maine residents must be at least 15 years old to apply for a learner's permit and 16 to apply for a driver's license.

Nault was unable to say why the girl was driving a car by herself. He said the Gorham Police Department will continue to investigate the circumstances before releasing any additional details.