Boy, 3, is mauled to death by two neighbourhood dogs in New Jersey

Danielle Zoellner
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;A three-year-old boy is killed after two dogs attack him and his mother&lt;/p&gt; (NBC News New York)

A three-year-old boy is killed after two dogs attack him and his mother

(NBC News New York)

A three-year-old boy was killed and his mother was severely injured after they were attacked by two of their neighbour's dogs.

The incident occurred at a home in Carteret, New Jersey, around 4.30pm on Tuesday, according to local officials.

Eyewitness accounts from neighbours said that the young boy was playing in his backyard with his mom when the two dogs living next door, identified as pitbulls, were able to crawl underneath a fence that separated them from him.

Neighbours called 911 after they heard screaming, ABC7 reports.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered the three-year-old was so severely injured that they decided to airlift him to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries.

His mother was transported to a hospital in an ambulance. Her condition was not currently known.

Read more:

Police have yet to release the names of the mother or deceased child.

One neighbour described the pitbulls as menances to the community, alleging that the animals have previously bit other people, ABC7 reports.

"Those pitbulls bit people all in this area," one neighbor told the publication. "I'm aware of certain houses, so I try to walk a different path when I know that they're on that block."

It was not clear if the neighbours would face charges after the incident. Town officials said that municipal records showed that the animals were not registered, which was against city laws. It was later confirmed that both animals were euthanised following the incident, NBC New York reports.

The Mayor of Carteret, Dan Reiman, tweeted his condolence towards the family on Tuesday night following the incident.

"Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel St. Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims, who are being transported by helicopter for emergency medical care. That's all the info we have at this time," Mr Reiman wrote.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Recommended Stories

  • Man pepper-sprays and stabs dog to death in fight with its owner, California cops say

    The man got into a fight with the dog’s owner in the street, police said.

  • Robert Arron Long: Everything we know about the Atlanta massage shootings and the victims

    The latest information on the massage shootings that left eight dead near Atlanta

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Pose for an Adorable Photo and Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Bonnet

    Jonathan also calls Zooey his "perfect person." 😭❤️

  • Dogs kill 3-year-old boy, seriously injure mother in NJ

    The investigation is ongoing after a horrific incident in New Jersey in which a 3-year-old boy was attacked and killed by his neighbor's dogs.

  • Four-year-old boy among three dead in Florida plane crash captured on doorbell camera

    Authorities confirm Taylor Bishop was one of three killed in deadly Pembroke Pines incident

  • Foods to avoid during an acne breakout, according to dermatologists

    Acne is not caused by greasy or deep-fried foods

  • Michaels's Lowest Price Of The Season Sale Is Ready To Make All Your DIY Dreams Come True

    Photo frames, canvases, spring decor piece are are all sale!From House Beautiful

  • Child among injured after dog attack in backyard of NJ home

    A dog attack left a child and possibly others critically injured in New Jersey.

  • ‘I don’t want to get my head chopped off,’ pilot tells cops during drug bust, feds say

    Federal agents were waiting when the pilot landed at an Oklahoma airport.

  • Why I'll Never Own Tesla Stock

    The electric vehicle maker may represent the future of transportation, but a couple of factors are holding me back.

  • Unagi expands e-scooter subscriptions with $10.5M in new funding

    Unagi, the startup behind the portable, design-centric electric scooters, is launching its subscription service to six more U.S. cities in an expansion fueled by $10.5 million in funding. The startup, launched in late 2018 by former Beats Music CEO and MOG co-founder David Hyman, said Wednesday it is bringing its subscription service to Austin, Miami, Nashville, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle. The Series A funding round is led by the Ecosystem Integrity Fund with participation from Menlo Ventures, Broadway Angels and Gaingels, among others.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Senate unanimously confirms China expert Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative

    The Senate voted 98-0 on Wednesday to confirm Katherine Tai as United States trade representative, a Cabinet-level position responsible for developing and coordinating international trade and overseeing negotiations with other countries.Why it matters: Tai, the first woman of color to serve in the position, pledged during her confirmation hearings to aggressively enforce the terms of the "phase one" trade deal former President Trump signed with Beijing in 2020, as well as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Tai previously served as the Office of the USTR's chief counsel for China trade enforcement and the chief Democratic trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee. She is fluent in Mandarin.Between the lines: With White House Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden having withdrawn her nomination, Tai is the only Asian American Biden appointee at the Cabinet level.What they're saying: "If confirmed, I will work with Congress to ensure that those tariffs are appropriately responsive to China’s practices; account for their impact on U.S. businesses, workers and consumers; and support the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tai wrote in response to congressional questions after her confirmation hearing.The big picture: Tai did not disclose specific trade policies the Biden administration may pursue, but stressed that it would review existing tariffs and trade negotiations while seeking to strengthen American alliances, according to the New York Times.The U.S. and European Union agreed in early March to suspend the tariffs imposed in the long-running dispute over government subsidies to airplane manufacturers Airbus and Boeing.President Biden has previously said that he would not immediately draw down the tariffs the Trump administration imposed on China, saying he will instead work with allies in Asia and Europe to "develop a coherent strategy" on Beijing.Worth noting: Tai is the first and only Biden nominee thus far to be unanimously confirmed by the Senate.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Atlanta spa shootings: What we know about ‘religious, nerdy’ suspect Robert Aaron Long

    While motive for the Atlanta shootings is yet to be confirmed, at least six victims were Asian women at a time when hate crimes against Asian-Americans are on the rise

  • Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name hurricanes

    The Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name hurricanes, the WMO announced on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after nine names were used during the hyperactive 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was so active that forecasters resorted to naming storms with letters from the Greek alphabet for only the second time in history. Turns out, it was the final time. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced Wednesday the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because doing so "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing." It is very rare for there to be more than 21 named storms in one season, but when it did happen in 2005 and 2020, additional storm names were taken from the Greek alphabet. This means that the 22nd named storm was named after the first letter in the Greek alphabet, Alpha, followed by the second letter, Beta, and so on. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP In all, there are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet that were allowed for use - until Wednesday. The hurricane committee agreed to a new supplemental list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names in lieu of using the Greek Alphabet. The committee members also agreed to retire certain names associated with especially destructive hurricanes. Dorian, which did most of its damage in the Bahamas in 2019, and Laura, Eta and Iota, all storms from the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, will all be retired from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction they caused. Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) "The practice of naming storms (tropical cyclones) began years ago in order to help in the quick identification of storms in warning messages because names are presumed to be far easier to remember than numbers and technical terms," the WMO explained. The list of names is alphabetical, starting with A every season; however, it does not contain names for all 26 letters. Forecasters skip over the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z due to a paucity of names that begin with these letters. The names that are given to tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin are determined years in advance by the WMO. Atlantic tropical cyclone name lists repeat every six years unless a storm is so deadly or costly that its name is retired from future lists. Since 1953, when storms began to be named under the current system, a total of 93 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list. This combination of satellite images provided by the National Hurricane Center shows 30 hurricanes that occurred during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. (National Hurricane Center via AP) "Hurricanes don't care about international boundaries. We all face similar dangers from tropical systems. Impacts from a single storm can affect multiple countries, so it is critical we have a plan, coordinate our efforts, and share challenges and best practices," said Ken Graham, hurricane committee chair for the WMO and National Hurricane Center director. Graham explained the hurricane committee's work and decisions such as these are critical to keep our nations coordinated well before the next storm threatens. Evan Thompson, head of Jamaica's national meteorological service, said, "We cannot prevent this incredible force of nature, but we do have the power to minimize the loss of life and property through cutting-edge forecasts and warnings and strong regional coordination and cooperation." Thompson also serves as the president of WMO's Regional Association for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Changing the official start date of the Atlantic hurricane season in 2021 was also up for discussion; however, the members agreed that there will be no changes to the start date this year. The first tropical system to spawn during the 2021 hurricane season, which starts on June 1 in the Atlantic basin, will be named Ana. Bill, Claudette and Danny are the next three names on the list. For the full list of 21 names, visit the NHC. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.

  • Robert Aaron Long: Parents of accused Atlanta gunman used tracker on his car to help police catch him

    Police said without the tracker it may have taken much longer to apprehend the shooter

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • What the US really wants from the China talks

    The US hopes that this week's meeting can reset Sino-American relations from 'a position of strength'

  • Police officers angry over botched Haiti raid demand release of slain comrades’ corpses

    Haiti National Police officers marched through the streets of Port-au-Prince Wednesday, demanding the corpses of several fallen comrades killed in an ill-fated police operation in one of the city’s most dangerous slums.