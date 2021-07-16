Boy, 3, in 'very serious condition’ after shooting inside north Mpls. home

A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot inside a north Minneapolis home, while police are working to determine the circumstances behind what happened.

Police were called at 11 a.m. to the home in the 2700 block of Thomas Avenue North on a report of a "medical situation," said department spokesman John Elder. Fire and ambulance crews were already on scene tending to the boy's gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to HCMC where he was in "very serious condition," Elder said.

Elder said the shot came from inside the residence, and "we're working on what led up to the incident." There have been no arrests.

Elder said it is not yet known whether the child was shot by someone else or whether the shot was accidentally self-inflicted.

"Obviously that's one of the things we are looking at but we don't have that nailed down yet," he said.

