Boy, 4, dies in Brooklyn apartment, family says stepfather beat him

A 4-year-old boy died inside a Brooklyn apartment Sunday morning as his mother franticly flagged down cops saying his stepfather was beating up the tot, police said.

The frantic mother and neighbors alerted cops patrolling the Gowanus Houses on Baltic St. near Hoyt St. in Gowanus the boy was being assaulted about 5:35 a.m., police said.

Before entering the unit, cops visited a neighbor’s apartment where the victim’s 6-year-old brother had fled. The brother told police that their stepfather was attacking his defenseless younger sibling.

Cops found the 27-year-old stepfather inside the unit along with the dead boy. The stepfather was taken into custody and was being questioned at PSA 1, a police precinct for public housing in the area.

Police also received a 911 call for a man, presumably the stepfather, trying to commit suicide inside the family’s apartment but police found him unhurt.

The city medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the boy’s official cause of death.