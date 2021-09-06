Boy, 4, visiting Chicago from Alabama, dies days after shooting

Christy Gutowski, Chicago Tribune
·2 min read

Shortly after arriving in Chicago to celebrate the long Labor Day weekend, 4-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr. was getting his hair braided when bullets shattered the large picture windows of a Woodlawn apartment late Friday, striking the Alabama boy in the head.

Authorities have confirmed the child, who loved trips to the beach and the movie “Cars,” was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Sunday after being removed from life support at Comer Children’s Hospital.

On Monday, a few star-shaped blue balloons and a stuffed dinosaur were left as a makeshift memorial outside the apartment building where Mychal was shot. The boy’s father told WGN News his son was an ideal child.

“Every parent loves him,” said Mychal Moultry Sr., according to the news station. “Everyone would want a kid just like him.”

Police said the shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue.

The child was sitting in a barber chair getting his hair braided, with both of his parents and the homeowner nearby. He and his mother arrived in Chicago earlier in the day Friday from their home in Decatur, Alabama, according to police.

Mychal’s mother also suffered injuries after being struck by glass fragments, according to authorities.

No one had been charged as of early Monday, police confirmed. Authorities said initial police interviews with the boy’s parents and the homeowner did not reveal a possible motive. Police said they recovered 27 spent shell casings from a .45 caliber handgun and a 5.7mm mini rifle.

Community activist Andrew Holmes, who is working to help the family, called on anyone with information about the shooting to contact police. He described the boy’s relatives as a close-knit family.

“They were going on pure prayers that he’d pull through,” Holmes told the Tribune early Monday. “There’s only so much the doctors can do.”

Holmes continued, “Give this family some justice. If you know who this shooter is, give the information up to the authorities so no one else loses a child like this.”

Police said eight children, 17 years old and younger, were shot so far this Labor Day weekend.

Tribune reporters Rosemary Sobol and Jade Yan contributed to this report.

cmgutowski@chicagotribune.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boy, 4, dies after shot in head; 7 other kids hurt in shootings: CPD

    Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a particularly violent one for children in Chicago.

  • Boy, 13, Shot In Head In South Chicago

    A 13-year-old boy in a basement was shot in the head Saturday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

  • 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot In Woodlawn Home Friday Night

    A 4-year-old boy has died, less than 48 hours after he was shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

  • Suspect in fatal Chase Bank stabbing held without bail, has history of violent attacks, prosecutor says

    A man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Chase Bank employee who was trying to assist him inside a Near North Side branch was denied bail in court Saturday. Cook County Judge John Lyke Jr. ordered Jawaun Westbrooks, a 35-year-old homeless man from Chicago, to remain in custody following the slaying of 24-year-old Jessica Vilaythong Wednesday morning at the 600 N. ...

  • 2 adults, 2 children found shot to death at site of Houston house fire

    Firefighters responded to a fire in southwest Houston early Sunday to find four people — including two children — shot […] The post 2 adults, 2 children found shot to death at site of Houston house fire appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Shortages of supplies and workers will delay Gulf rebuilding

    Joe Sobol, owner of Big Easy Construction in New Orleans, has bad news for homeowners who've been calling about roofs damaged by Hurricane Ida or to get an update on renovations that were scheduled before the storm ripped through the area. Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast — then took its destruction to the Northeast — at a time when building contractors were already grappling with severe shortages of workers and depleted supply chains. The damage inflicted by Ida has magnified those challenges.

  • NBA rumors: Former Warrior Marquese Chriss joining Trail Blazers

    Former Golden State Warriors big man Marquese Chriss reportedly has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • Belarus protest leader given 11 years in prison

    Maria Kolesnikova, who lead mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year, was sentenced to 11 years in jail on Monday (September 6).The 39-year-old was detained after ripping up her passport, an attempt to stop Belarusian security forces from deporting her in a standoff at the Ukrainian border in September. She and another senior opposition figure, Maxim Znak, were charged with extremism and trying to seize power illegally. They both deny wrongdoing, with Kolesnikova calling the charges "absurd." Znak was sentenced to 10 years in prison.The pair were held in glass cages ahead of the verdict. Kolesnikova raised her handcuffed hands to make her trademark heart sign and smiled for the cameras.The musician-turned-politician became one of the faces of a large opposition movement during the country's presidential election in August 2020.Protesters claim the vote was rigged in an effort to prolong Lukashenko's grip on power.She is one of three women, all political novices, who joined forces to front the election campaign against him, after higher-profile male candidates were barred from standing.Lukashenko, who vehemently denies electoral fraud, has been in office since 1994.He has faced fresh Western sanctions in recent months, after launching a violent crackdown on his opponents.The trial, which began last month, was closed to the public on national security grounds.The European Union denounced the verdict, while Britain's foreign minister called it an assault on defenders of democracy.The circumstances of the case, the investigators and the witnesses have not been disclosed.

  • TCU opened its student section to more than just TCU students on Saturday

    TCU welcomed students from New Orleans’ Xavier University who were displaced by Hurricane Ida to Saturday’s football opener.

  • HBCUs grapple with vaccination mandates as students return to campus

    Many historically Black colleges and universities are in Southern states where cases are rising and GOP governors have resisted vaccination mandates.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock tumbled 10% on Sept. 2 after the artificial intelligence software provider posted its first-quarter earnings. C3 initially gained a lot of attention because its founder and CEO is Thomas Siebel. The seasoned executive previously co-founded Siebel Systems, an enterprise software company that sold to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2005.

  • U.S. lawmaker urges Blinken to clear private evacuation flights out of Afghanistan

    U.S. Representative Mike Waltz has called on the State Department to work with non-governmental organizations that he said are trying to clear charter flights to evacuate Americans and at-risk allies still hiding in several Afghan cities. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, the Republican lawmaker and former White House official said he had been told by several NGOs that there were manifested charter flights "available, funded, and ready to fly" people out. Roughly 124,000 people were evacuated last month from Kabul in a massive U.S.-led airlift of U.S. and other foreign citizens as well as vulnerable Afghans as the Taliban took control there.

  • 15 years on, 9/11 architect KSM still awaits trial at Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — As the United States prepares to mourn the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, another anniversary is being marked at Guantanamo Bay — the 15th anniversary of President George W. Bush announcing 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and other al Qaeda members had been transferred to the U.S. naval base.

  • Each COVID-19 surge poses a risk for healthcare workers: PTSD

    Nurse Chris Prott's knees jump, his heart races, his mouth goes dry and his mind floods with dark memories when he talks about working in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center's intensive care unit (ICU) during pandemic surges. Prott shares a struggle common to many of the military veterans for whom he has cared for years: symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Prott was among a half dozen ICU staffers who told Reuters of symptoms such as waking from nightmares bathed in sweat; flashbacks to dying patients during the pandemic's fear-filled early days; flaring anger; and panic at the sound of medical alarms.

  • Why Mike Novogratz, Charles Hoskinson, and the founder of Wall Street Bets think crypto would help Afghans avoid a cash crunch

    "Bitcoin bros" seizing on the plight of people in Afghanistan to champion their favorite coins has angered the families of those who are suffering.

  • Goodbye Columbus: Mexico statue to be replaced by Indigenous

    Christopher Columbus is getting kicked off Mexico City's most iconic boulevard. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Columbus statue on the Paseo de la Reforma, often a focal point for Indigenous rights protests, would be replaced by a statue honoring Indigenous women. The Columbus statue, donated to the city many years ago, was a significant reference point on the 10-lane boulevard, and surrounding traffic circle is — so far — named for it.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: You think California's recall system is dangerous? Check out the initiative process

    The effort to recall Gavin Newsom makes California look ridiculous. But it is the initiative process, not the recall, that is the most troubling part of direct democracy.

  • Murder or suicide? Troubling clues in the death of Christian Andreacchio

    Was a Mississippi man so distraught over his girlfriend that he took his own life or was there something more sinister behind his death?

  • Could Georgia teacher's murder have been solved years ago?

    Teacher and former beauty queen disappeared in October 2005.

  • This ‘ridiculously comfortable’ top is your dream Labor Day find — now just $21 at Amazon

    Shoppers are loving how this top hides imperfections and plays up the good stuff—and it's 50 percent off.