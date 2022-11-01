Boy, 5, dies in Lake County car crash; one driver charged with DUI manslaughter

TAVARES — The numbers alone are stunning, but the personal tragedy of a car crash that killed a 5-year-old boy Saturday morning brings unimaginable grief to a Mount Dora family.

Daksh Wadhwa, 30, of Tavares has been charged with DUI manslaughter in the crash, which occurred at 8:23 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he crashed his 2022 BMW 740i into a 2008 Honda Civic that was driven by a 29-year-old man with a child restrained in a car seat.

The crash happened at County Road 448 and Shirley Shores Road in Tavares.

The boy was taken by helicopter to Arnold Palmer Hospital. The man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The FHP does not release the names of crash victims.

Here are the key numbers, according to FHP and court records:

Wadhwa, who was also arrested on cocaine possession charges and bringing drugs into the jail, registered 0.188 on the alcohol breath test, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Wadhwa has 18 traffic infractions in Lake County dating back to 2010. Some are for things like failure to have proof of insurance or registration, which were dismissed, but 11 were for speeding. One case resulted in a not-guilty verdict, another a dismissal, but judgment was withheld in all cases. The last speeding case occurred last July. In 2016, he pleaded no contest to overtaking a vehicle on the right and driving off the pavement. He pleaded no contest to careless driving in one case, and reckless driving in another.

A look at what happened in the fatal crash

In his report, Trooper A.N. Agosto said Wadhwa told him that he attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him and collided with the Honda.

A press release said both drivers swerved left to try to avoid the collision. The right front part of the BMW struck the right side of the Honda.

The trooper wrote in his report that after the crash, Wadhwa was leaning on his car. The trooper could smell alcohol on his breath, and Wadhwa’s eyes were red and glassy.

“As Wadhwa walked with me he was wobbling side to side,” the trooper wrote.

He “performed poorly on the field sobriety exercises,” the trooper noted, and then reported the breath test results.

At the time, Wadhwa was charged with possessing cocaine and bringing drugs into the jail and DUI with serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

On Monday morning, FHP sent out a press release stating that the child died at the hospital at 11:07 p.m. Sunday, so the charge was updated to DUI manslaughter.

Wadhwa was released seven hours after his arrest after posting a $3,000 bond, according to the Lake County jail.

“This crash remains under investigation,” the release said.

BMW lists the 740i price at $93,000 and boasts that the car can go from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds.

