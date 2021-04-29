Boy, 5, falls 70 feet to his death into Iron Range mine pit

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune

A 5-year-old boy fell into an abandoned Iron Range mine pit and died, authorities said.

Police in Virginia were sent to the Rouchleau pit just outside of town shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday and located the boy, who had fall roughly 70 feet.

"The incident is currently under investigation and appears to be an accident at this time," a statement from police read.

The boy's identity has yet to be released.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

