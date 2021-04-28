Boy, 5, injured in shooting in Elkhart

Apr. 28—An apparent accidental shooting put an Elkhart child in the hospital Tuesday morning.

Elkhart police found the 5-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest after responding to a call to a home in the 1300 block of Wildflower St. around 11:05 a.m., according to an Elkhart Police Department news release.

The boy was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the release, police initially responded to the situation as an accidental shooting.

The case is under investigation.

ARRESTS

—Anatoliy Strizheus, 53, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a situation in the 1000 block of Foxbriar Lane around 9:25 p.m. on Monday.

—Justo Rojas-Herrera, 29, 57835 S. Seventh St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of false identity as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Wilden Avenue around 10:15 a.m. on Monday.

—Goshen police arrested two Goshen High School students each on a charge of disorderly conduct after responding to a fight at the school, 401 Lincolnway East, around 8 a.m. on Monday. The students were taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Jessica Jellison, 32, was cited by Elkhart County police on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, following another vehicle too closely and driving without a license after police responded to a hit-and-run crash on C.R. 38 near Ind. 119 around 3:05 p.m. on Saturday.

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Goshen police transported a youth to the Juvenile Detention Center to be screened after responding to a call to Goshen Middle School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., about a possession of marijuana case around 12:55 p.m. on Monday.

THEFTS

—Heather Lisenko, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police on Monday her trash can sometime in the early morning hours of April 20.

—Karina Wagner, of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her electric meter was stolen from her home, 18990 Joan Kay Lane, sometime between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

—Aaron Lambright reported to Elkhart County police his 2008 Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from a home, 19803 U.S. 20, near Bristol sometime between 11 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

—Brenda Kistler reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from a home, 51855 East County Line Road, near Middlebury sometime between April 16 and 2 a.m. on Friday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Sheila Hooley, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief that occurred at a home, 601 N. Main St., around 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

—June Wild, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police her mailbox was knocked over and damaged at her home, 19710 Amberwood Drive, sometime between 3 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday.

RUNAWAY

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.