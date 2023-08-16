Boy, 6, injured in shooting in Inver Grove Heights
Police are investigating the shooting of a 6-year-old Tuesday night in Inver Grove Heights.
Officers responded to a weapons call in the 5300 block of Audubon Avenue at 7:10 p.m. and learned a boy had sustained a possible gunshot injury in Inver Grove Heights, according to Cmdr. Joshua Otis.
He’d been taken in a private vehicle to a children’s hospital, and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Otis said.
A welfare hold was put on the injured child and another child under the age of 4.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
