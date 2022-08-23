Boy, 6, sexually assaulted at former Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonalds in River North, Chicago police say

A 6-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a stranger in a bathroom stall at a 24-hour McDonald’s in River North, according to Chicago police. The restaurant at Clark and Ontario streets formerly was known as the Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s, prior to a 2018 renovation.

The child had been “in the stall of a washroom” around 5:45 p.m. Saturday when someone he didn’t know “entered the stall and sexually abused him,” according to an email from a Chicago police spokesperson.

Security at the restaurant, 600 N. Clark St., tried to stop the man, “at which point the (man) battered the security” guard, police said.

The man “also resisted arrest when the police arrived, but officers were successful in placing the (man) in custody shortly after,” according to authorities. Charges had been pending Sunday so officials would not confirm the name of the man presented by the Tribune.

The 6-year-old boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

The security guard “had no signs of visible injuries” and refused medical attention, officials said.

The attack remains under investigation by detectives.