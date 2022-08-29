Boy, 6, shot in the head in Rogers Park

A 6-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Far North Side on Sunday afternoon.

A 25-year-old man and the boy were traveling in a vehicle around 5 p.m. when a black Hyundai drove next to the vehicle and someone in the Hyundai began firing shots in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street, near West Howard Street, police said.

The child was shot in the head and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The man was shot in the left hand and shoulder and taken to Amita Health St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

No one was arrested in connection with the shooting as of late Sunday afternoon, police said. Area 3 detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.

