Boy, 7, shot while playing with gun in Detroit, police say

Apr. 22—A 7-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night when a gun he found at a home on Detroit's west side discharged , police said.

The 7-year-old found a handgun at a home in the 12000 block of Prairie at about 10:20 p.m., investigators said.

He started playing with the weapon "when it discharged and struck him," police said.

Medics transported the boy to a hospital. His condition was not available late Wednesday but police said he was alert and talking.

No one was in custody in connection with the incident Wednesday night. The Detroit Police Department child abuse unit is investigating, police said.