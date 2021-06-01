Boy, 7, swims an hour to rescue his dad and little sister

·2 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy is being credited for helping to save his father and 4-year-old sister by swimming to shore and calling for help after they got caught in a strong current during a holiday weekend boating trip on Florida's St. Johns River.

The father, Steven Poust, told Jax4 television station that he anchored his boat in the river while he fished and his children played on Friday.

Chase Poust said the current was too strong for her sister Abigail to hold onto the boat, and he also let go to stay with her. Only the girl was wearing a life jacket.

“I felt really scared,” Chase told the station.

Their father jumped in the water to grab her. Chase then began swimming toward shore.

“I told them I loved him because I wasn’t sure what’s going to happen,” their father told the station. “I tried to stick with both of them. I wore myself out. She drifted away from me.”

Chase kept swimming, doggie paddling and floating on his back to keep from tiring out. “The current was going the opposite way of going to the boat and the shore so it was very hard to swim that way,” Chase said. It took him about an hour to reach land. He ran to the nearest house for help.

Crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found the father and daughter about a mile from their boat.

“I screamed for help at the top of my lungs and waved my arms and sure enough someone heard us,” Poust said. “Little man also made it to shore and got help and that’s what saved our lives.”

According to Eric Prosswimmer of the fire department, neither the 7-year-old nor the father were required to wear a life vest. The law applies to children age 6 and under for a vessel under 26 feet (8 meters) long.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: You pay more in gas taxes but don't see better roads yet. This is why

    The California Transportation Commission chairwoman says promised federal funding will soon make the benefits of gas tax much clearer.

  • Looking back at the record-breaking Central Ontario tornado outbreak of 1985

    On this day in weather history, tornadoes hit the Barrie-Grand Valley-Tottenham area.

  • Why electric cars will take over sooner than you think

    The BBC's Justin Rowlatt explains why we are accelerating towards an electric car future.

  • Man found guilty of sexually abusing daughter for over 4 years

    A father accused of sexually abusing his daughter for more than four years was found guilty of all 15 charges involving sexual assault on Tuesday (1 June).

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Nashville hat store apologizes for selling ‘NOT VACCINATED’ Star of David badges

    ‘I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity,’ the shop hatWRKS wrote after advertising the badges, which were shaped like a patch used by the Nazis to identify Jews

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Trudeau admits mass grave containing 215 Indigenous children is ‘not an isolated issue’

    Indigenous leaders have called for investigations into every residential school site in the country

  • US defence secretary hits back at Ted Cruz claim that Biden wants 'weak and emasculated' military

    The military officer says the senator was providing American adversaries with talking points

  • JBS cyberattack disrupts Australian meat production

    Thousands of Australian meat workers had no work for a second day on Tuesday after a cyberattack crippled the world’s largest meat processing company. JBS is also Australia’s largest meat and food processing company, with 47 facilities across the country including abattoirs, feedlots and meat processing sites. JBS USA said in a statement from Greeley, Colorado, on Monday that it was the target on Sunday of an “organized cybersecurity attack” affecting some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems.

  • Trump has reportedly been telling people he'll be ‘reinstated’ by August

    Trump has reportedly been telling people he'll be ‘reinstated’ by August

  • Fury as mafia don nicknamed 'the people slayer' who dissolved boy in acid released from jail early

    A Sicilian mafia boss known as “the pig” and “the people-slayer”, who had a child dissolved in acid as revenge against an informant, has been released early from prison, prompting outrage from his victims’ relatives. Giovanni Brusca, 64, a former leader of Cosa Nostra, was released from a high security jail in Rome after spending 25 years behind bars for multiple murders and mafia association. He was notorious for having detonated the huge roadside bomb that blew up a crusading anti-mafia prosecutor, Giovanni Falcone, in 1992. Brusca told a court how he sat on the side of a hill, watching the progress of the prosecutor’s convoy through a pair of binoculars, before activating the explosion by remote control. The prosecutor’s wife and three police protection officers also died in the massive explosion, which happened on a stretch of motorway outside Palermo. Brusca ordered the kidnapping of 12-year-old Giuseppe Di Matteo in revenge for the boy’s father deciding to become a pentito or informant, offering to collaborate with police and prosecutors. The boy was kidnapped, held in squalid and inhuman conditions for more than two years, then strangled and dissolved in acid.

  • Trump is telling people he thinks he'll be 'reinstated' as president in August, according to a report

    Trump has told people, baselessly, that he "expects he will get reinstated by August," the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted.

  • The inaugural Athletes Unlimited lacrosse season schedule includes unprecedented broadcast and streaming slate

    With 22 games airing on broadcast TV, Athletes Unlimited will provide the "widest ever visibility for pro women's lacrosse" beginning in July.

  • The next pandemic is already happening – targeted disease surveillance can help prevent it

    Sustained surveillance for disease outbreaks at global hot spots may be the key to preventing the next pandemic. MR.Cole_Photographer/Getty ImagesAs more and more people around the world are getting vaccinated, one can almost hear the collective sigh of relief. But the next pandemic threat is likely already making its way through the population right now. My research as an infectious disease epidemiologist has found that there is a simple strategy to mitigate emerging outbreaks: proactive, real-time surveillance in settings where animal-to-human disease spillover is most likely to occur. In other words, don’t wait for sick people to show up at a hospital. Instead, monitor populations where disease spillover actually happens. The current pandemic prevention strategy Global health professionals have long known that pandemics fueled by zoonotic disease spillover, or animal-to-human disease transmission, were a problem. In 1947, the World Health Organization established a global network of hospitals to detect pandemic threats through a process called syndromic surveillance. The process relies on standardized symptom checklists to look for signals of emerging or reemerging diseases of pandemic potential among patient populations with symptoms that can’t be easily diagnosed. This clinical strategy relies both on infected individuals coming to sentinel hospitals and medical authorities who are influential and persistent enough to raise the alarm. Sentinel surveillance recruits select health institutions and groups to monitor potential disease outbreaks. There’s only one hitch: By the time someone sick shows up at a hospital, an outbreak has already occurred. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, it was likely widespread long before it was detected. This time, the clinical strategy alone failed us. Zoonotic disease spillover is not one and done A more proactive approach is currently gaining prominence in the world of pandemic prevention: viral evolutionary theory. This theory suggests that animal viruses become dangerous human viruses incrementally over time through frequent zoonotic spillover. It’s not a one-time deal: An “intermediary” animal such as a civet cat, pangolin or pig may be required to mutate the virus so it can make initial jumps to people. But the final host that allows a variant to become fully adapted to humans may be humans themselves. Viral evolutionary theory is playing out in real time with the rapid development of COVID-19 variants. In fact, an international team of scientists have proposed that undetected human-to-human transmission after an animal-to-human jump is the likely origin of SARS-CoV-2. Viruses jump species through a process of random mutations that allow them to successfully infect their hosts. When novel zoonotic viral disease outbreaks like Ebola first came to the world’s attention in the 1970s, research on the extent of disease transmission relied on antibody assays, blood tests to identify people who have already been infected. Antibody surveillance, also called serosurveys, test blood samples from target populations to identify how many people have been infected. Serosurveys help determine whether diseases like Ebola are circulating undetected. Turns out they were: Ebola antibodies were found in more than 5% of people tested in Liberia in 1982, decades before the West African epidemic in 2014. These results support viral evolutionary theory: It takes time – sometimes a lot of time – to make an animal virus dangerous and transmissible between humans. What this also means is that scientists have a chance to intervene. Measuring zoonotic disease spillover One way to take advantage of the lead time for animal viruses to fully adapt to humans is long-term, repeated surveillance. Setting up a pandemic threats warning system with this strategy in mind could help detect pre-pandemic viruses before they become harmful to humans. And the best place to start is directly at the source. My team worked with virologist Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology to develop a human antibody assay to test for a very distant cousin of SARS-CoV-2 found in bats. We established proof of zoonotic spillover in a small 2015 serosurvey in Yunnan, China: 3% of study participants living near bats carrying this SARS-like coronavirus tested antibody positive. But there was one unexpected result: None of the previously infected study participants reported any harmful health effects. Earlier spillovers of SARS coronaviruses – like the first SARS epidemic in 2003 and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012 – had caused high levels of illness and death. This one did no such thing. Researchers conducted a larger study in Southern China between 2015 and 2017. It’s a region home to bats known to carry SARS-like coronaviruses, including the one that caused the original 2003 SARS pandemic and the one most closely related to SARS-CoV-2. Fewer than 1% of participants in this study tested antibody positive, meaning they had been previously infected with the SARS-like coronavirus. Again, none of them reported negative health effects. But syndromic surveillance – the same strategy used by sentinel hospitals – revealed something even more unexpected: An additional 5% of community participants reported symptoms consistent with SARS in the past year. This study did more than just provide the biological evidence needed to establish proof of concept to measure zoonotic spillover. The pandemic threats warning system also picked up a signal for a SARS-like infection that couldn’t yet be detected through blood tests. It may even have detected early variants of SARS-CoV-2. Had surveillance protocols been in place, these results would have triggered a search for community members who may have been part of an undetected outbreak. But without an established plan, the signal was missed. From prediction to surveillance to genetic sequencing The lion’s share of pandemic prevention funding and effort over the past two decades has focused on discovering wildlife pathogens, and predicting pandemics before animal viruses can infect humans. But this approach has not predicted any major zoonotic disease outbreaks – including H1N1 influenza in 2009, MERS in 2012, the West African Ebola epidemic in 2014 or the current COVID-19 pandemic. Gregory Gray and his team at Duke University recently discovered a novel canine coronavirus at a global “hot spot” through surveillance and genetic sequencing. Predictive modeling has, however, provided robust heat maps of the global “hot spots” where zoonotic spillover is most likely to occur. Long-term, regular surveillance at these “hot spots” could detect spillover signals, as well as any changes that occur over time. These could include an uptick in antibody-positive individuals, increased levels of illness and demographic changes among infected people. As with any proactive disease surveillance, if a signal is detected, an outbreak investigation would follow. People identified with symptoms that can’t be easily diagnosed can then be screened using genetic sequencing to characterize and identify new viruses. This is exactly what Greg Gray and his team from Duke University did in their search for undiscovered coronaviruses in rural Sarawak, Malaysia, a known “hot spot” for zoonotic spillover. Eight of 301 specimens collected from pneumonia patients hospitalized in 2017-2018 were found to have a canine coronavirus never before seen in humans. Complete viral genome sequencing not only suggested that it had recently jumped from an animal host – it also harbored the same mutation that made both SARS and SARS-CoV-2 so deadly. [The Conversation’s most important coronavirus headlines, weekly in a science newsletter] Let’s not miss the next pandemic warning signal The good news is that surveillance infrastructure in global “hot spots” already exists. The Connecting Organisations for Regional Disease Surveillance program links six regional disease surveillance networks in 28 countries. They pioneered “participant surveillance,” partnering with communities at high risk for both initial zoonotic spillover and the gravest health outcomes to contribute to prevention efforts. For example, Cambodia, a country at risk of pandemic avian influenza spillover, established a free national hotline for community members to report animal illnesses directly to the Ministry of Health in real time. Boots-on-the-ground approaches like these are key to a timely and coordinated public health response to stop outbreaks before they become pandemics. It is easy to miss warning signals when global and local priorities are tentative. The same mistake need not happen again.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Maureen Miller, Columbia University. Read more:The coronavirus genome is like a shipping label that lets epidemiologists track where it’s beenHow vaccination is helping to prevent another flu pandemic Maureen Miller received funding from USAID that was used to develop the pandemic-threats surveillance warning system discussed in this article.