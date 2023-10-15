Boy, 8, dead and woman in serious condition after Will County stabbing

An 8-year-old boy has died and a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition after a man allegedly attacked the pair with a knife Saturday inside a residence in unincorporated Plainfield Township, authorities said.

In a statement posted to the Will County Sheriff’s Office social media, law enforcement initially responded to a woman who called 911 and said she was in the bathroom and was defending herself from her landlord as he attacked her with a knife.

Responding Will County Sheriff deputies found a boy and a woman, each with more than a dozen stab wounds to their upper bodies, inside a home on the 16200 block of South Lincoln Highway just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The boy died at a local hospital while the woman was in serious condition as of Saturday evening, according to the statement.

Officers also found a 71-year-old man sitting on the ground near the home with a forehead wound, whom they identified as a suspect in the stabbings.

Officers have recovered a knife and took the man into custody Saturday after he was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, per the sheriff’s office.

Will County Sheriff detectives are investigating and no charges have been brought against the suspect.

