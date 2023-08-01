Boy, 9, accidentally shot and killed in Johnson County; 7-year-old boy injured

A 9-year-old boy died Monday night after accidentally being shot and a 7-year-old was injured in Johnson County, the sheriff's department said Tuesday.

About 8:20 p.m., Johnson County 911 received a call about an accidental shooting involving the boys in the Lutherville community. Their parents met Johnson County EMS in Lamar, and the boys were taken to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center where lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful for the 9-year-old boy, the sheriff's department said.

Emergency workers from Johnson County Emergency Services, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville police and Lamar police responded.

The 7-year-old was treated and released.

The shooting is being jointly investigated by the Johnson County Criminal Investigation Division, the Johnson County coroner’s office and the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Capt. Michael Huber of the Johnson County Sheriff's office, stated, "At this time it does not appear there will be criminal charges based off the initial investigation."

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Boy, 9, killed by accidental gunfire in Johnson County.