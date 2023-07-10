Boy, 9, shot and killed at grandmother’s birthday party in Franklin Park, police say

A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Franklin Park, authorities said.

Ulysses Campos, 9, was shot in the chest while attending his grandmother’s birthday party, Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said in a statement Sunday night.

The boy, from Chicago, had been playing near an alley when the gunshots began at 10:15 p.m., Witz wrote. Four to six shots were fired into a group from a moving vehicle. No one else was hit, according to the statement.

The shooting took place on the 2800 block of Elder Lane, Witz said. The residential block off Grand Avenue is about a mile from Chicago’s western city limits.

Campos was taken to Maywood’s Loyola Hospital after the shooting. Authorities located the suspects’ vehicle in unincorporated Leyden and have a person of interest in custody, Witz said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the boy’s death Sunday and identified him as Ulysses Campos.

Police encouraged anyone with video or information about the shooting to call the department at 847-678-2444.