Boy accidentally shoots himself Saturday in Montgomery, police say

A boy accidentally shot himself Saturday afternoon, inflicting a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 4:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of Atlanta Highway, Sgt. Tina McGriff said in an email.

First responders took the boy to the hospital. There was no update to his condition by noon Sunday.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the incident.

