Boy accidentally shoots uncle in head while hunting chipmunks in Milton

Jun. 27—A 32-year-old man is expected to recover after he was accidentally shot in the head by his 8-year-old nephew while the pair were hunting chipmunks, police said.

Milton police and emergency medical services personnel responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday at a home at 120 Bolan Road.

Investigators determined the man and his nephew were shooting chipmunks with a .22 caliber rifle when a bullet ricocheted after killing a chipmunk, hitting the man in the head.

The man, whose name was not released, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting is being investigated as an accident, and no further information will be released, Milton police said in a statement. There is no risk to the general public, police added.

The New Hampshire Fish & Game Department assisted Milton police in their investigation.