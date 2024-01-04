Boy accused of shooting 2 teens at youth football practice found not competent to stand trial

An 11-year-old boy who is accused of shooting two 13-year-olds at a youth football practice has been found not competent to stand trial.

Apopka police said the shooting happened at a Pop Warner football practice on Oct. 2.

Officers said the 11-year-old grabbed a gun from his mom’s car and fired one round that hit the two teens.

Watch: 11-year-old charged with shooting two 13-year-olds at youth football practice in Apopka, police say

The shooting happened after a fight on a football field that carried over into a parking lot.

On Thursday, the boy faced an Orange County judge, who said an evaluation found that he is not competent to stand trial.

Watch: Mother of 11-year-old boy accused of shooting peers at football practice bonds out of jail

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.