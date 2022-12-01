Boy accused of stabbing father facing compency evaluation

Dec. 1—NORWALK — A 16-year-old boy who is accused of stabbing his father to death last month made an appearance in Huron County Juvenile Court to face Judge Tim Cardwell.

Cardwell ordered the boy to have a competency evaluation.

"The judge ordered that he would return to the detention center and we are waiting on the competency results," Court Administrator Chris Mushett said.

A Norwalk man died following a reported domestic dispute late on Nov. 5.

Joeby Reed, 40, was stabbed and died from his injuries, Norwalk police chief Dave Smith said. An underage suspect, a family member, taken into custody, Smith said.

Norwalk police received a 911 call to the first block of E. Washington St., Norwalk, at 11:19 p.m. and police arrived on the scene at 11:20 p.m. Norwalk fire and North Central EMS arrived shortly after that.

A 16-year-old, Reed's son, was transported to the Seneca County Detention Center, Smith said.

"Immediately after getting to the scene and helping the victim, the Norwalk Detective Bureau was called in and started investigating the scene."

Reed, his son and his wife were at the scene.

"There was an argument, and Joeby ended up with a fatal stab wound," Smith said.