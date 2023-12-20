Boy allegedly breaks into nearly 200 cars. Mom takes him to turn himself in to police.

In five days, he allegedly helped break into nearly 200 cars parked at “luxury” Charlotte apartments. On Tuesday — the sixth day — he walked into a police station, his mother by his side.

After interviewing the juvenile boy, whose age remains unknown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers alleged he broke into at least 184 cars.

Police are also looking for 19-year-old Hannah Jayna Freeman, who sped away from officers Tuesday in one of the stolen vehicles. Once arrested, she could face more than 100 criminal violations, police said.

On Monday, one day before the boy turned himself in, police say he, along with Freeman and an unknown third suspect broke into 100 cars near Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood. Reports showed they allegedly broke into 92 cars at Camden Dilworth Apartments and 8 at 1010 Dilworth Apartments. Both were off Kenilworth Avenue.

On Dec. 14, they allegedly orbited the SouthPark area, breaking into 84 cars: five at South Park Mall, two across from the mall, 26 at 800 Cherokee Apartments on Cherokee Road, 18 at The Residence apartments on Sharon Road, 17 near a Myers Park apartment building on Roswell Avenue, nine at an apartment complex off Queens road and seven at apartments near Myers Park Country Club.

The juvenile boy has been charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking in, and conspiracy to break in.

Officers requested a secure custody order, but the Department of Juvenile Justice denied it. CMPD will meet with department supervisors to reevaluate.

“The juvenile suspect has a lengthy criminal history and is known to officers,” CMPD wrote in a news release.