Boy allegedly shoots brother in Olivehurst

Feb. 25—A 14-year-old boy remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot Thursday by his brother near Taqueria El Taco Naco in Olivehurst.

According to Leslie Williams with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, the 14-year-old Olivehurst boy suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday after allegedly being shot by his 15-year-old brother near McGowan Parkway at Fleming Avenue in Olivehurst.

ABC10 reported that witnesses said the boy was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The news station also reported that the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras.

The boy who was shot was transported to a local hospital and later flown to a Sacramento area hospital, where he was still in critical condition, Williams said.

His 15-year-old brother, the alleged shooter, was taken into custody as a result of the incident. Williams said investigators believe additional minors may have been the intended targets of the shooting. The minors allegedly fled the scene of the shooting and were later contacted by Yuba County detectives.

Williams said the actions that led to the shooting remain under investigation, including if the incident was related to gang activity.