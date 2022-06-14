Boy among 4 shot in triple murder-suicide at Casselberry condo complex

Casselberry police are conducting a death investigation involving four people, the department said Tuesday.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers were called to the Carrington Park condo complex along Coawood Court for a reported shooting.

Police responded after someone called 911 from a residence there and said he’d been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered four people inside of a condo unit who had been shot.

Police said two women, a man and a boy had been shot.

They said at least one patient was rushed to a hospital, but all four people who were shot died.

Casselberry police said their preliminary investigation points to a case of murder-suicide.

Detectives believe one person inside the apartment shot the other three and then committed suicide.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, police declared the scene as “secure” and said there was no danger to the public.

Police did not release names of those involved in the shooting.

Casselberry police is being assisted by Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

