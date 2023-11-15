Boy in apartment struck in face by bullet in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police department said a boy was struck in the face by a bullet in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Wednesday.

MPD said that at about 4:00 a.m., they were dispatched to 1507 29th street for the report a shooting.

Bullet goes through windshield, knocks off driver’s glasses

Police said the boy was inside the apartment when he heard a string of gunshots coming from outside. He was struck in the face as a result of the gunfire.

The boy was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The suspect fled the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.