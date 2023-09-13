Boy arrested in fatal hit-and-run spree targeting bicyclists in Huntington Beach

A Huntington Beach minor was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a string of three hit-and-runs that apparently targeted bicyclists, killing one of them.

The unidentified child was arrested at about 9 p.m. and booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on one count of homicide and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Sunday night, three cyclists were struck, and one of them, 70-year-old Steven Gonzales of Huntington Beach, was killed.

The three collisions occurred within a 45-minute timeframe and less than a mile apart.

“I would like to commend the detectives who investigated these terrible crimes for their tireless work in apprehending a dangerous suspect,” said Huntington Beach Chief of Police Eric Parra. “I would also like to thank the public for their tips and support as we searched for the perpetrator. The safety of our City is our top priority, and I want to reassure the community that they are safe.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HBPD WeTip Hotline at 714-375-5066.

To remain anonymous, call O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).

