Boy arrested after special constable's leg broken

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an incident on Plymouth Hoe.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called on Sunday to reports of fireworks being set off in a sensory garden.

A responding officer was treated in hospital after suffering a broken leg and punch to the face, the force said.

A boy from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, it said.

He has since been released on bail until 5 February 2024.

