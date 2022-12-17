Boy arrested after teen shot multiple times, critically injured in north Wichita: police

A teenager is critically injured at a Wichita hospital Saturday morning after being shot multiple times Friday night in north Wichita, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in the shooting.

Around 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the 4200 block of North Dellrose, which is near 27th Street North and Oliver. First responders found an 18-year-old unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body, Ditch said.

Police and officials with the Wichita Fire Department did CPR and first aid. The first responders were able to find a pulse before the teen was taken to a local hospital, he said.

Ditch said police learned the shooting happened during a disturbance outside of a home. Police are still investigating details of what led to the shooting. A friend of the victim and suspect lives at the home, he said.

Around 3 a.m., police arrested the suspect at a home in the 1300 block of East Kemper, which is close to Hydraulic and MacArthur. The suspect is known to visit that home, Ditch said.