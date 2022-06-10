Boy arrested: Threat about shooting up San Marco day care put police in other cities on high alert

A 15-year-old Jacksonville boy is being linked to a social media threat of "shooting up a day care in the San Marco area" that caused alarm across the country.

Before the teen was tracked to his home, communities with similar names as San Marco were placed on high alert, according to the Sheriff's Office report.

The teen, not being named by The Florida Times-Union due to his age, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of written threat to conduct an act of terrorism, according to the report.

Reached Friday by telephone, his mother said "he's a kid" and she doesn't understand how this happened since he has only been online one month.

"He didn't do that; he can't do that," she said emotionally. "... He never sent a message like that!"

Texas and California alerted

San Marcos Police Department in Texas began investigating the threat after it received two anonymous tips at about 3 a.m. Wednesday on its county Crime Stoppers line, Police Chief Stan Standridge said.

"An unknown person was going to shoot up a day care tomorrow," Standridge said during a Wednesday news conference in Texas. "This threat was made on a chat feature of a gaming platform. Because the threat did not specify a specific day care, our day shift sergeant contacted police administration and what has followed has been an extensive investigation."

Police there responded by stationing officers at all known day care facilities registered with the state of Texas to ensure safety, the department noted on its Facebook page.

Because of the vagueness of the location, other agencies such as in Jacksonville also were alerted.

"Police in San Marcos, California, have also taken steps to protect their community," the Texas agency said.

Jacksonville internet address leads to arrest

A San Marcos, Texas, digital forensics detective tracked the threat to an internet address in Jacksonville, and contacted the Sheriff's Office and FBI, Standbridge said.

Officers were sent to the Jacksonville home, and the teenage boy answered the door. There were no adults at the home, and the teen was with an 11-year-old sibling when officers arrived, the arrest report said.

The boy's mother was contacted and came home, saying she was unaware her son was able to communicate through his Xbox onto social media, the report said.

"She was more than willing to sign a consent to search form and requested we take the Xbox and laptop," the report said.

Officers searched the apartment and found no weapons, while the teen was interviewed by investigators at the Sheriff's Office downtown, the report said.

The arrest report does not indicate if the teen was incarcerated at the juvenile detention center, and due to his age, no other information on the case is available.

