Boy arrested, three other people at large after Uber driver is killed

A boy has been taken into custody and three people remain at large after an Uber driver was shot during an attempted carjacking and died days later, police in Cicero, Illinois, said.

Joseph Schelstraete, 38, was driving his blue Ford Focus around 7:30 p.m. CT Monday when four males approached his vehicle at an intersection, according to authorities.

Police said they "emerged from a gangway" on West 23rd Street and "entered the victim's vehicle and attempted to carjack him."

"One offender shot the victim on the head," police said in a news release.

Schelstraete, a father of three children, was taken to the hospital. His family told CBS affiliate WBBM of Chicago that he died on Wednesday morning.

Image: Joseph Schelstraete (via Facebook)

Police said the suspects fled after the shooting but witnesses provided descriptions and told investigators the direction the males fled.

The boy was taken into custody about two blocks from where the shooting occurred. Authorities are searching for three other males.

Cicero Police Chief Jerry Chlada Jr. said that "some items" belonging to Schelstraete were taken during the attempted carjacking.

"He was just out trying to make a dollar," he said at a news conference. "He truly is a victim — just in the wrong place at the wrong time, unfortunately. By all accounts that we can tell, he's just a hard-working guy."

A similar carjacking occurred about three weeks ago at the same intersection, Chlada said. Authorities are looking into whether the incidents are connected.