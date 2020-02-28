Boy with autism denied First Communion at Catholic church: 'That is discrimination,' mom says

MANALAPAN, N.J. — Nicole and Jimmy LaCugna both grew up with a strong Catholic faith. Each attended religious education as children, married in a Catholic church and sent their first son, Nicholas, through a faith-based pre-K program.

So when their second son, 8-year-old Anthony, reached second grade last fall, he was on track to receive his first Holy Communion in April.

But just days ago, the couple learned Anthony would not be allowed to receive the sacrament at St. Aloysius in Jackson, New Jersey, the church the family has attended for years.

The reason given by the church: He has autism and is unable to express the contrition the church requires before receiving Communion.

“That is discrimination,” Nicole LaCugna said during an interview. “This should not affect his religion. It is absurd.”

Contacted by the Asbury Park Press, the Rev. John Bambrick, pastor of St Aloysius, said the church had reviewed the situation and determined that a person's disability did not necessarily preclude them from receiving a sacrament. He did not reverse the decision regarding the LaCugna's son, but indicated it could be revisited.

Nicole LaCugna said church administrators told her that because Anthony is not able to express contrition for his sins as part of the sacrament of reconciliation — also known as first confession — he cannot be prepared for First Communion.

Nicole LaCugna said Anthony is diagnosed with a serious form of autism, is 100% nonverbal and with severe apraxia, which is defined as “a neurological disorder characterized by the inability to perform learned (familiar) movements on command, even though the command is understood and there is a willingness to perform the movement.”

She said it causes him to have a “shutdown of the brain. If he gains a word he can lose it, if he gains a sound, he can forget it.”

But she says Anthony is as happy and active as any boy and attends an inclusion class at a regular public school.

“He does well for his abilities, his process is a slow process and he does what he is able to do,” she said.

The family, who had lived in Jackson until last year, moved to Manalapan but continued to attend events and religious education through St. Aloysius, she said.

When Anthony reached first grade in the fall of 2018, Nicole LaCugna wanted to start him on the religious education track toward First Holy Communion but did not believe he could attend regular classes.

She said she asked the parish if she could home-school him for religious studies and said the parish agreed.

In September, she said she received permission to continue at home, but with a plan that he would receive his First Holy Communion along with other second graders in April.

“I was always transparent about him, they knew what was here,” she said. “I knew what he wouldn’t be able to do.

“I stressed that there is no way he could sit through a Mass, so they were going to let us come to a different Mass, with a different group, and he would be the only one who would receive Communion.”

But Nicole LaCugna said she received a call Monday from St. Aloysius explaining that Anthony would not be able to receive First Holy Communion.

“I cried two times with them on the phone. I said it is unfair, my son is a child of God,” she said. “He is welcomed into the Catholic faith. My son is being discriminated against.”

Jimmy LaCugna posted a lengthy comment on a local Facebook page Tuesday venting his frustration and disappointment with the church.

“This is very hard and upsetting to comprehend when we all are created by God and now our son is being shunned from the Catholic faith due to his inability to communicate,” his post stated. “This is something that I hope goes viral and these parties involved get their names called out for this disgraceful and disheartening act against a child who has a disability and wouldn’t even be able to create a sin because he is one of the sweetest and innocent little boy someone would ever meet.”