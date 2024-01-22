Boy bit tongue nearly in half after Wimauma Academy staffer put him in chokehold, records state

A staff member at a state-owned juvenile rehabilitation center in Wimauma is facing an aggravated child abuse charge after he put a student there in a chokehold, causing the boy to pass out, hit his face on the ground and nearly bite his tongue in half, records state.

Hillsborough deputies arrested Brandon Tyrone Henry, 41, on Friday in connection to the incident two days earlier at Wimauma Academy, court documents show. The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility at 4337 Saffold Road is a residential center for boys ages 14-18, according to the department’s website.

An arrest report for Henry released by the Hillsborough Clerk of Court on Monday was heavily redacted due to Marsy’s Law, but a motion filed Monday by the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office states that Henry is a staff member at Wimauma Academy and the victim is a student there.

According to the motion, the incident happened Wednesday about 5:14 p.m. as the student, whose age is not included in the document, was walking from a classroom to the cafeteria. On the way, the student opened the door to another classroom to return a pair of headphones to another student.

As the student was leaving that classroom, Henry came up behind the boy, placed him in a chokehold for about 10 seconds, rendering him unconscious, according to the motion.

“When the defendant released the chokehold, the victim fell face down on the ground, striking his face against the ground,” the motion states. “The fall caused the victim to bite his tongue almost in half and sustain cuts on his left eye, left cheek and mouth.”

The incident was captured on video.

The boy was taken to Florida HCA South Shore Hospital for treatment. A responding deputy noted the boy’s tongue had multiple stitches going from the left side “to almost reaching the right side,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Henry, whos title at the facility is not included in the motion, was being held without bond in the Hillsborough County jail on Monday. Records show he lives in Ruskin.

The program at Wimauma Academy “enhances rehabilitation efforts through environmental education, academic education, a variety of vocational and life-skills training” along with mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse treatment services, according to the Department of Juvenile Justice’s website.

The department contracts with Wayne Halfway House, Inc. to run the facility as its service provider, and Henry is employed by the provider, a department spokesperson said in an email. The spokesperson said she was working to get answers to questions from the Tampa Bay Times.

Phone messages left Monday for Wimauma Academy’s director and at Wayne Halfway House Inc.’s office in Tennessee were not immediately returned.