When a boy called 911 after tough day at school, the dispatcher was there to help

When a Lafayette elementary student called 911 because he'd had a hard day at school, Lafayette Police Department dispatcher Antonia Bundy talked him through a tough moment.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Sometimes, a 911 emergency call involves math homework.

When that happened Jan. 14, Antonia Bundy, a Lafayette Police Department dispatcher, was ready, according to 911 audio released Friday by LPD.

“I had a really bad day and, I don’t know,” the boy said when Bundy asked about his emergency.

“You had a bad day at school?” Bundy asked.

“Yeah,” the boy said. “I just came to tell you that.”

Bundy asked: “What happened at school that made you have a bad day?”

“I just have tons of homework,” the boy said. “It’s so hard.”

Bundy narrowed the homework emergency to a case of being bad with fractions, before helping him solve the equation: three-quarters plus one-quarter.

Nearly two weeks after the exchange, LPD put the 911 call on Twitter saying : “Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be. They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don't recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day.”

LPD Chief Pat Flannelly had glowing reviews for Bundy and how she helped.

“I was really really impressed with Antonia,” Flannelly said. “It can be a hard and busy job down there, and for her to recognize that the boy was stressed and needed someone to talk to, it was heartwarming to listen to her approach with him.

“And,” Flannelly said, “she solved the math problem to boot.”

LISTEN TO THE CALL HERE

Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be.They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don't recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day.@PoliceOne @apbweb @wlfi @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/w3qCYfJP7O — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) January 25, 2019

During the call that Monday afternoon, the boy, who LPD did not identify, told the dispatcher, “I’m sorry for calling you, but I really needed help.”

“You’re fine,” Bundy said. “We’re always here to help.”

Follow Dave Bangert on Twitter: @davebangert.

More: 911 dispatcher helps resuscitate toddler who fell into a pool on Christmas

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: When a boy called 911 after tough day at school, the dispatcher was there to help