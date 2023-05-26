Boy calls 911 saying he was taken by former youth pastor out on bond for child sexual assault case; man charged

OSHKOSH – A 52-year-old Antigo man with an open child sexual assault case in Portage County has been charged in Winnebago County with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13, child enticement and three counts of bail jumping after a child called 911 from the man's vehicle.

Police arrested Jordan Huffman in the early morning hours of May 19 after the Winnebago County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a boy who said he was taken from an address in Appleton, driven to an unknown hotel and "needed help," according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.

Dispatchers tracked GPS location from the juvenile's cell phone and sent officers to the Econo Lodge Hotel at 2000 Holly Road in Fox Crossing. Police found a vehicle matching the description provided leaving the area, and performed a traffic stop, police said.

The child "immediately exited the car and ran back to officers," according to a news release from Fox Crossing police.

Huffman has an open case in Portage County for allegedly assaulting an adolescent boy while acting as a youth pastor.

According to a criminal complaint, in 2017 a couple approached Huffman, then a pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover, and asked him to mentor their 12-year-old son who had been drinking and getting in trouble. The boy told police Huffman did not help him, but instead gave him alcohol, marijuana and prescription pills, and engaged in sexual contact with the boy.

The boy said the sexual encounters stopped after he got older and said he did not want to have sexual contact with Huffman anymore. About six months later, Huffman told the boy he no longer wanted to hang out with him, according to the complaint.

For that case, Huffman faces one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child, three counts of child enticement, once count of causing a child aged 13-18 to view sexual activity, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The Plover county charges were filed in August 2022. Huffman was out of jail but on an electric monitor before he was arrested May 19.

Huffman is currently booked at the Winnebago County jail, and is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court for further proceedings at 9 a.m. June 19.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Antigo man charged in child sexual assault arrested with Appleton boy