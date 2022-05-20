Boy charged in Mackinaw homicide wants to stay in juvenile detention after turning 18

This property at 31929 American Legion Road in rural Mackinaw was the scene of a double shooting Oct. 22 that killed Rebecca Bolin and critically injured her husband, Douglas Bolin, police said.

PEKIN – A Tazewell County judge could rule in June whether a 17-year-old Groveland boy, charged in connection with the death of a rural Mackinaw woman, is kept in juvenile custody or put into the adult side of the jail.

Attorney Dale Thomas has asked Judge Chris Doscotch to keep his client, Andre Street, in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after he turns 18 in August. Normally, a person is housed with another adults when they are 18.

The judge could take up the matter at a June 27 review hearing where Street and his two co-defendants, Sage Raeuber, 19, of Morton, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18, of Morton, are also scheduled to appear.

All three face murder charges in the shooting death of Rebecca Bolin on Oct. 22, 2021. A teen girl, whose name hasn't been released because she remains in juvenile court, also faces charges.

When asked for a comment regarding Street's request, Thomas declined, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

State's Attorney Stewart Umholtz said his office would likely oppose such a request, noting that there are limited resources for juveniles already and housing an adult with others who are younger isn't appropriate.

Street is legally a juvenile. However, state law automatically moves a first-degree murder case to criminal court if the defendant is 17.

When deputies were called to the Bolin home, they found Rebecca Bolin dead and her husband, Douglas, wounded. He's since been released from the hospital.

Raeuber told authorities she drove Maloney and Street to the residence, according to court documents. Raeuber also said Maloney and Street went into the home carrying firearms, she heard gunfire before they returned to the car, and she drove them from the scene.

Trial dates for the trio have not been set as DNA evidence has not been fully processed by the state police. The girl who is charged in juvenile court is also facing murder charges and prosecutors have asked a judge to move her case to adult court.

A hearing for that has not been held yet, Umholtz said.

