Boy in China spends dying father’s cancer treatment money on mobile games

Money that was donated by relatives for a critically ill man’s cancer treatment was allegedly spent by the man’s 12-year-old son on mobile games.

The boy, surnamed Huang, from Fushun County in Sichuan province of southwestern China, reportedly spent 3,800 yuan (approximately $556) of the donation money on mobile games in July.

The incident occurred when Huang visited his father in the hospital and used his phone. Relatives realized the money they had donated was gone when a relative tried to pay for the medical bills following his death.

The boy reportedly spent the money on Xiaomi Game Center, a mobile game platform.

More from NextShark: Suspect in Philadelphia stabbings of Asian woman and her two children turns himself in

Huang’s uncle requested a refund from Xiaomi; however, the company did not initially believe his story. After a journalist made inquiries and the company conducted a background check, the money was fully refunded to the family.

The uncle stated that the money will be saved to support Huang and his brother in the future.

The 12-year-old expressed guilt for his actions and apologized.

More from NextShark: Asian business owners targeted by South American crime group in central Indiana, police say

“I feel sorry for my father and sorry for those relatives who helped my father,” the boy said per South China Morning Post.

Huang’s father, Huang Zhengxiang, was reportedly suffering from late-stage brain cancer and died at the end of July. His wife had died in an accident 10 years prior, and Huang’s father was the family’s only financial supporter, working in construction before falling ill in June.

He is survived by his two sons, aged 12 and 15, who were placed in an orphanage following their father’s death.

More from NextShark: Japanese man loses USB drive containing personal info of 460,000 residents after drunken night out

Featured Image via Onur Binay

More from NextShark: New York City to host its first-ever Japanese heritage parade