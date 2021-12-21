Boy covered in glass leads to charges against North East man in hit-and-run crash in Harborcreek

A 6-year-old boy caught the attention of an official at his elementary school on Monday morning when he showed up for school in Harborcreek Township covered in glass and with a cut to his head, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers were also informed that the vehicle that dropped the boy off had damage to its windshield.

Investigators said they determine that the boy was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash. The driver, a 63-year-old North East man, is now facing charges in the incident, state police in Erie reported Tuesday morning.

State police learned of the incident on Monday at about 8:30 a.m. after the boy arrived at Clark Elementary School, 3650 Depot Road. According to troopers, the school's principal informed them that the vehicle the glass-covered boy had arrived in had "severe damage" to the windshield.

Troopers later learned that the vehicle, which was driven by the North East man, had smashed into a mailbox in the 8500 block of Buffalo Road, and the mailbox struck the vehicle's windshield, Lt. Gary Garman, patrol section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said Tuesday.

The man made no attempt to report the crash to the police and did not know the boy was injured, troopers wrote in a news release about the incident.

The man was arraigned Monday afternoon by North East District Judge Scott Hammer on a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children and on summary counts of accidents causing damage to unattended vehicle or property, failing to notify police of an accident, disregarding a traffic lane and failure to use a child booster seat.

The man was released on $25,000 unsecured bond.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Harborcreek boy covered in glass leads to hit-and-run charges against North East man