Boy in critical condition after stabbing near Centennial Trail in Spokane Valley; suspect at large

Oct. 27—A boy was stabbed and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon in Spokane Valley, the sheriff's office said in a release on Wednesday.

The boy had stab wounds to his chest and torso and was listed in critical condition on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

No arrests have been made.

Deputies responded to the incident at about 4:15 p.m. on the 16600 block of East Indiana Avenue, between the Centennial Trail and the river, when another boy called authorities to report that his friend had been stabbed.

The two were at the river shooting a pellet gun when the uninjured boy walked away for a minute into the trees, the sheriff's office said. He then heard the other boy yell and saw a male in all-black clothing running away.

A K-9 unit and air support tried to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.