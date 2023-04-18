Boy dies after an altercation with another child at a Merced trampoline park

A 10-year-old boy has died following a physical altercation with another juvenile at a trampoline park in Merced, according to authorities.

According to a Merced Police Department news release, the department was notified Monday that 10-year-old Anthony Duran died after suffering injuries in an incident at the Rockin’ Jump trampoline park in Merced on April 13.

Authorities said witnesses reported seeing Duran get into a brief altercation with another child while playing basketball inside the business. Police said Duran collapsed as a result of the altercation and the other juvenile fled from the scene on foot.

Following the alteration, Duran was transported to a regional trauma center and did not survive, according to the release.

Detectives have reviewed video surveillance of the incident from the establishment and gathered statements from more than 30 people including parents, staff and other children who were at the scene, according to the release. Police said the other juvenile involved in the altercation has been identified and detectives have been in contact with the child’s parents during the investigation.

Merced Police Department detectives are continuing to work with medical staff as well as the Merced County Coroner’s Office to determine Duran’s cause of death, according to the release.

Police said the incident remains under review with the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.