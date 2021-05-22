UPDATE: Boy dies after being pulled from Shanklin Park pond

May 21—GOSHEN — Despite about a half-hour or more of life-saving efforts at Shanklin Park, a 5-year-old boy died Friday afternoon.

Goshen police said officers were called to the park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., after the boy was reported missing around 12:05 p.m. He was found about five minutes later in the pond, and a city parks department employee began providing CPR, a news release shows.

Police and emergency responders then took over, working to resuscitate the boy at the scene. A little after 12:30, he was taken to Goshen Hospital where life-saving efforts continued. But, police said, the boy couldn't be revived.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this child, as well as our community, during this heart-wrenching time," Faith Stealy, police spokeswoman, wrote in a news release.

Shortly after the child was transported, police on the scene set up caution tape around the east side of the pond. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

