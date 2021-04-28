Boy dies from COVID on Hawaii vacation with fully vaccinated parents, officials say

Summer Lin
·2 min read

A boy died from COVID-19 while on vacation in Hawaii with his fully vaccinated parents, marking the first child death from coronavirus in the state, officials said.

The boy, who was 10 years old or younger and had underlying health conditions, died after he and his parents visited Hawaii from another state, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Officials said the child had coronavirus symptoms after arriving and died at a hospital.

“I can tell you that both parents had been vaccinated, fully vaccinated. And both parents had tested negative before traveling from the mainland to Hawaii,” Department of Health spokesperson Brooks Baehr said, Hawaii News Now reported.

“So soon after arrival that it is very likely this child was infected with COVID while on the mainland or perhaps in transit,” he added.

Fewer children get sick with COVID-19 compared to adults and most kids have no symptoms or mild symptoms, but severe illness and death are still possible, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only people 16 years and older are approved to be vaccinated in the U.S., but Pfizer-BioNTech has requested that its vaccine be expanded to children ages 12-15.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige spoke about the child’s death Tuesday in a statement.

“While we mourn all victims of COVID-19, today’s announcement of the death of a child from this virus is especially heartbreaking,” Ige said. “Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child. The state and counties will continue to make responsible decisions on COVID restrictions based on science, with the goal of protecting the health and safety of the people of Hawaii.”

As of April 27, there have been more than 32,000 coronavirus cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic and at least 479 deaths, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

