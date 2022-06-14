Boy dies after getting stuck between washer, dryer during game of hide-and-seek at GA home
A boy is dead after he became trapped between a washer and dryer while playing hide-and-seek at a home in Thomas County, according to WCTV.
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home outside of Coolidge, Georgia on Friday night.
The boy’s family said he was playing a game of hide-and-seek with his cousins when he was found pinned between the two appliances.
Family members started doing CPR and called 911, according to WALB. EMTs were able to briefly revive the child, but he became unresponsive again and died at the hospital.
Officers said the boy was originally from Jewett, Texas, but was in Thomas County visiting his grandparents. He was only identified as being between 8 and 10 years old.
According to TCSO Captain Tim Watkins, the child may have died from positional asphyxia. The family has not been charged with a crime, though an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.
Coolidge is a small town of just over 500 people near the Georgia/Florida line.