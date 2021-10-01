A boy dies after shooting off Turnpike Road; Portsmouth police looking for possible suspects’ car

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a boy Friday off Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.

Dispatchers received the call shortly around 2:30 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the 2900 block of Berkley Avenue, police said in a news release.

Medics drove the boy to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The department did not release the boy’s age or a possible motive.

Police are looking for a Nissan Altima in connection with the shooting. The car in question could be a 2019 model or newer, officials said, the registration is unknown.

At least three people were inside the car when the shooting happened, according to the release.

Anyone with information can call 757-393-8536 or the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

