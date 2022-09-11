Boy dies after Thibodaux shooting; police investigate

Thibodaux Police say they are investigating a weekend shooting that left one boy dead.

The incident took place just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue, Thibodaux Police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to an out-of-area hospital, where initially police had said his condition was unknown. Thibodaux Police later provided an update saying the boy died at the hospital.

Police did not release the victim's age, saying only that he was a juvenile male. The agency said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Thibodaux Police ask anyone with information tip submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

It was the third fatal shooting in just over a week in the Houma-Thibodaux area.

A shooting Wednesday night in Raceland left one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. No arrests have been made.

A Houma man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a man during a fight Sept. 1. Philip Anthony Fuchs, 35, was booked the next day into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he remains without bail.

