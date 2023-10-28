Boy dies after tractor-trailer hits 2 crossing a busy Charlotte highway, police say

A boy died and a woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, after a big-rig trucker hit them as they crossed a busy Charlotte highway near Mountain Island Lake early Saturday, police said.

MEDIC pronounced the boy dead at the scene of the 1 a.m. collision in the 9500 block of Brookshire Boulevard, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police identified the woman who was hit as 34-year-old Samantha Anita Murray. CMPD didn’t release the names and ages of the boy and a third pedestrian they identified only as a juvenile who wasn’t hit.

Police did not say if or how Murray and the kids are related.

All three were in a crosswalk with a red pedestrian signal, police said a preliminary investigation by the CMPD major crash investigation unit revealed.

The 41-year-old tractor-trailer driver had a green light in his direction, police said.

The traffic light is where Brookshire Boulevard intersects Mt. Isle Harbor Drive and Mountain Island Brook Lane.

The driver was neither speeding nor impaired, police said. The speed limit on that stretch of Brookshire is 55 mph.

Police asked anyone who saw the crash or has information about the wreck to call CMPD Detective Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.