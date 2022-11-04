Boy dressed as McDonald’s fries for Halloween goes viral. Fast-food giant reaches out

A 9-year-old boy dressed up as McDonald’s french fries caught the eye of hundreds online - and the giant fast-food franchise itself.

Blake Mompher was born with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and Chiari malformation, his family shared on his Facebook page. For Halloween, all it means is that the Momphers take Blake’s costumes to the next level to incorporate his wheelchair.

Blake’s brother dressed up as a bottle of ketchup and their dad was a burger to complete the group costume, which began to get traction online.

“McDonald’s fries are always better with ketchup,” Blake’s mom wrote on Facebook. “Bros for life.”

It wasn’t long before the post reached McDonald’s, which then reached out to the family to give Blake a gift in return for his costume: A gift card worth enough for a medium McDonald’s fry every day for a year, according to screenshot of an e-mail from a McDonald’s representative his mom shared on Facebook.

McClatchy News reached out to McDonald’s for a statement on Nov. 4 and is awaiting a response.

The Mompher’s local McDonald’s in Delaware threw Blake a party, too.

“At a loss for words. So thankful,” Blake’s mom Megan Mompher wrote on Facebook about the party. “Everyone was so nice and kind!”

The family has gained more followers on Blake’s public group page “Team Blake” following his french-fry fame. Some visitors shared their thanks for the smile Blake brought to their faces.

“I have never met Blake but have followed him over several years,” one woman wrote on his public page. “I understand he has gone through so much but always seems to have that beautiful smile….great job mom and dad.”

Other popular costumes Blake has worn in the past include a school bus, a news desk and a single-serving cup of Kraft Mac N Cheese.

Former Amish man shares secrets from community he left behind in viral TikToks

Dog freezes in fear among Halloween cat props on TikTok. ‘Thought he was a decoration’

Delivery driver steals truck full of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Pennsylvania cops say

A dinosaur vanishes on Halloween night. Then, a dog walker found it