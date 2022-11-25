Boy falls through icy pond, then woman goes in to try to save him, Illinois cops say

A 9-year-old boy trying to retrieve a football from the frozen section of a pond fell through the ice and into cold water, according to police in Illinois.

Then a woman went in to try to save him, authorities said.

Aurora police officers and firefighters were called to the retention pond at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to a news release from the police department. They found the woman and child still in the pond in need of rescue.

“Multiple officers deployed water rescue kits while two officers swam to save the drowning child and the adult female who were in the water,” police said. “In a combined effort, officers were able to safely return to land with the child and the woman.”

The boy and two officers were taken to a hospital with “minor injuries,” police said. They have since been released.

The woman who went into the pond was treated on scene.

“I thought my son was not going to be here to see Thanksgiving,” the child’s mom said in a video recorded by police. “Somebody was out there to call 911. And I want to thank the little boy and his parent ... and I want to thank all the people who rescued him out there.”

Police said the boy was unable to get his football back, but officers gifted him a new one on Thanksgiving.

Aurora is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

